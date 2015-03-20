Democrats hope military families tip North Carolina to Hillary Clinton

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Republicans typically perform well around military installations.

At a rally Friday afternoon just outside of Fort Bragg, the world's biggest Army base by population, President Barack Obama crisply summarized why Democrats hope this year will be different - and why the Clinton campaign is competing so aggressively for the votes of active duty service members, their families and veterans.

"Listen, if you want to keep our military the greatest fighting force that the world has ever known . . . then we can't have a commander-in-chief who suggests that it's OK to torture people," the president said, referring to Donald Trump. "We can't afford a commander-in-chief who insults POWs [like John McCain], who attacks a Gold Star mother, who actually talks down our troops (and) says he knows more than our generals."

Obama recalled a briefing he received just hours after being inaugurated on how to launch nuclear weapons. "It will sober you up," he said. "We can't have somebody like that handling our nuclear codes."

North Carolina has a massive military presence. More than 50,000 active duty personnel are assigned to Fort Bragg. Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville houses several Marine Corps combat units and support commands. The Air Force's 4th Striker Wing is based in Goldsboro. With every poll showing that this state remains a true toss-up, strategists on both sides see these communities as top targets.

Unfortunately, there is not recent, reliable polling on this specific demographic. Some earlier surveys showed Trump faring well among members of the Armed Forces but underperforming past Republican presidential candidates.

Mike Pence, whose son Michael is a Marine second lieutenant, campaigned Friday in Greenville, North Carolina. Ripping into Clinton for her handling of Benghazi, he declared: "As the proud father of a United States Marine Corps officer, I say anyone who says 'What difference does it make?' should be disqualified from being the commander in chief of our military."

Tim Kaine held a rally on Monday right outside Camp Lejeune, where his son Nat, a Marine first lieutenant, is stationed (though he's currently deployed overseas). The senator, after being introduced by the Military Spouse of the Year, opened with a story about how he'd been in town last Thanksgiving to be with his son and how he came down to see him on July Fourth, before Hillary tapped him to be her running mate. His wife, Anne Holton, came to the same city last week as a campaign surrogate. Both stressed the work Clinton did on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Kaine then spent several minutes lacing into Trump over his criticism of Khizr and Ghazala Khan, the Gold Star parents who spoke at the Democratic National Convention. He seized on a New York Magazine story that came out last weekend, which recounted an adviser telling Trump back in August that it might not be a good idea to attack a Gold Star family. And Trump reportedly replied, "What's that?" Kaine was incredulous: "What's a Gold Star family?! What's a Gold Star family?!?!"

Joe Biden opened speeches in Rock Hill and Charlotte on Tuesday by recalling his late son Beau's service in the Delaware Army National Guard, which included a tour of duty in Iraq. He then hit Trump using language very similar to Obama's.

Worried about softness in this area, Trump has changed up how he talks about the military in the closing weeks. His Thursday night rally in Selma, which is an hour away from Fort Bragg, focused on this constituency.

Gone are his declarations that the military is "a disaster." Mainly reading from a TelePrompter, Trump told the crowd exactly what it wanted to hear. He promised to get rid of the caps on defense spending in the sequester, to expand the Marine Corps from 27 to 36 battalions and to "provide full support for families - including jobs, education and housing." "I will never, never, never let you down . . . and you've been let down many times over the years," he said.

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn warmed up the crowd of 15,000 by talking about his 16 years at Fort Bragg. Then Keith Kellogg, another retired lieutenant general, reminded everyone that the term "Tar Heel State" dates back to the Civil War. The Confederate soldiers from North Carolina were known as especially tough. "When they attacked," Kellogg explained, "they stuck like they had tar on their heels." "And you're tar heels," he added. "You're part of history. You're part of the movement to take back this country from the elites."

Trump stressed that he will only use force "when it is vital for the national security of the United States." "We will stop trying to build foreign democracies," he said to loud cheers. "We have no right to be there. Instead, our focus must be on keeping American safe."

The GOP nominee pointed again to the Medal of Honor recipients behind him so he could take a dig at Clinton: "To think of her being their boss, I don't think so."

For the Clinton campaign, Obama's event at Fayetteville State University on Friday served dual purposes. Probably 95 percent of the crowd of 4,500 was African American. Hundreds of them wore garb signifying a personal or familial connection to the Army, whether a hat, a shirt or a tattoo. Obama's military-themed messaging resonated as much as anything else.

Packer's husband also served-in the 82nd Airborne Division-for 22 years. Before bringing her three kids to hear Obama's speech, she planned to vote for Clinton. After listening to his pitch, she decided to walk around her neighborhood this weekend urging others to do the same.

Willie Miller, 62, served in the Army during the Cold War, from 1973 to 1988, so it baffles him that more voters aren't outraged by Trump's praise for Vladimir Putin. "It's totally crazy. Crazy! Trump praises a Russian dictator! I don't understand how that's not political suicide. It would have been for anyone else - especially in the past," he said.

Miller, who retired as a sergeant first class and still works as a contractor for the military, said people around here also laugh hard at the idea that Trump thinks he knows more about winning wars than the generals do. "Generals don't get that star on their shoulder without being exceptional," Miller said.

Obama, who did not serve in the military, did not broach the topic during his speech, but several older voters expressed disgust during interviews that Trump got deferments to avoid being drafted to fight in Vietnam. The Republican nominee, for his part, once said that sleeping around New York City during that era, while trying to avoid getting sexually-transmitted diseases, was "my personal Vietnam."

Trump's celebration of torture as a weapon of war is also a huge concern for some military voters. "Torture works," Donald has said. Even though the use of such enhanced interrogation techniques is against federal law, Trump reiterated this summer that he would approve waterboarding "in a heartbeat" because he considers it "short of torture." "If it doesn't work," he said, "they deserve it anyway for what they're doing." (Senior military officers responded they would disobey such an order.)

The most interesting man I met in Utah when I was there a few weeks ago was phone banking for Clinton. David Irvine is a retired Army brigadier general and a registered Republican who served four terms in the state House. "At this point, we will be paying a price for a long time because he's said that. It just astounds me to hear Trump talk so flippantly," the 73-year-old said. "The increased danger which he's created for American military personal in the Middle East is incalculable."

