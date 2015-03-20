Democrats criticize Trump's Air Force pick over past work

Heather Wilson, President Donald Trump's pick to be the next secretary of the Air Force, defends her performance after she left Congress in 2009 and worked as a paid consultant for a nuclear lab in New Mexico. During her nomination hearing on Thursday, March 30, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Wilson was grilled by Democrats on the Senate Committee on Armed Service about questionable payments she received.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's nominee to be Air Force secretary is facing criticism from Senate Democrats over her work as a defense industry consultant and her contact a decade ago with a federal prosecutor during a corruption probe.

Heather Wilson, a former member of Congress from New Mexico, testified Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the panel's top Democrat, called Wilson's refusal to disclose a key detail about her 2006 call to a U.S. attorney in New Mexico "unsettling."

Reed and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, pressed Wilson about nearly half a million dollars in questionable payments from federally funded nuclear labs she collected after leaving Congress in 2009.

Wilson defended her performance. She says she complied with the terms of the contracts.

