Democrats criticize Trump's Air Force pick over past work
By RICHARD LARDNER | Associated Press | Published: March 30, 2017
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's nominee to be Air Force secretary is facing criticism from Senate Democrats over her work as a defense industry consultant and her contact a decade ago with a federal prosecutor during a corruption probe.
Heather Wilson, a former member of Congress from New Mexico, testified Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the panel's top Democrat, called Wilson's refusal to disclose a key detail about her 2006 call to a U.S. attorney in New Mexico "unsettling."
Reed and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, pressed Wilson about nearly half a million dollars in questionable payments from federally funded nuclear labs she collected after leaving Congress in 2009.
Wilson defended her performance. She says she complied with the terms of the contracts.
