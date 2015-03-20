Defense Department: Vehicles flying Trump flag not driven by active unit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Tribune News Service) — A convoy of Humvees seen flying a Trump campaign flag in Louisville on Sunday were not active military vehicles, according to the Department of Defense.

Eight to 10 vehicles were seen traveling northbound on Interstate 65 about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Steve Thompson, 32, of Shepherdsville. Thompson took a video of the vehicles as they passed by him between the John Harper Highway and Gene Snyder Freeway exits. It and another video have generated much discussion on Facebook and Reddit because of the politically oriented flag that would normally not be allowed on vehicles being used by a military unit.

The vehicles were probably used by the military at one time, but are no longer being operated by current U.S. military members, Department of Defense spokesman Maj. Jamie Davis said Tuesday. It’s possible they were sold to civilians after being retired from active use by the military.

“These are not U.S. military vehicles,” Davis said. “They are Humvees, but there’s no unit designator on there. In the Army, if we go out we have our vehicles identified.”

Active military vehicles are marked with identification of the units to which they are assigned, Davis said. It’s generally spray painted on the bumpers of the vehicles, but the ones caught on video Sunday had no such markings.

The “Trump” flag would also not be flown on an active military vehicle, Davis said. Some military vehicles will have an American flag or a unit flag, but never a flag endorsing an individual.

The Kentucky National Guard said Monday that the vehicles did not belong to it.

