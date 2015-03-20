Defense chief Mattis ordering new Pentagon spending plans
By ROBERT BURNS | Associated Press | Published: February 1, 2017
WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is ordering a series of new spending plans designed to fulfill President Donald Trump's promise to expand and upgrade the U.S. military.
Mattis issued a memo, released Wednesday, that calls for an amended 2017 defense budget, as well as a refined 2018 budget proposal and a new, longer-range budget blueprint.
Mattis wrote: "The ultimate objective is to build a larger, more capable, and more lethal joint force."
He gave no specifics on spending targets or other details on how much the military would be expanded.
