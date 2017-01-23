Decorated Marine accused of having sex with students at Louisiana school

Police said Monday they had arrested a former Marine who taught ROTC and coached football at Mandeville High School in Mandeville, La. for having sex with underage girls, in most cases on campus.

The Mandeville Police Department got a CrimeStoppers tip Friday about a teacher at the school having inappropriate relationships with students, according to a news release from Chief Gerald Sticker.

Hosea McGhee, 48, was arrested the same day, after police got a search warrant for his phone. Police said they found a large number of inappropriate text messages with at least one juvenile, according to the release.

It was the third time in less than a year that a coach in the St. Tammany Parish school system was been arrested for alleged sex crimes with students.

McGhee was initially booked on one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor. But as the investigation continued over the weekend, he was booked on additional counts, including two of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

He was also booked on an additional count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

“Detectives developed probable cause to believe that McGhee has had sexual relations on numerous occasions with two different female students, ages 15 and 16, with most incidents taking place on school grounds,’’ Mandeville Police said in a news release Monday.

Police offered no further details about the victims, and St. Tammany Parish School system spokeswoman Meredith Mendez declined comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Officials have not explained how McGhee came into contact with the girls.

A letter from the school's principal, Bruce Bundy, that had appeared on the school’s website Friday evening was no longer there Monday afternoon. However in that letter, Bundy said that the school had learned of allegations involving the ROTC instructor and immediately contacted the Mandeville Police Department. The letter says that McGhee no longer works at the school, which is cooperating in the investigation.

McGhee, who lives in Slidell, served as a defensive line coach for the varsity football team. According to a recent online bio, he taught 9th and 10th grades as an instructor with the school’s Junior ROTC program.

A native of Monroe, La., he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1989, according to a Teacherweb.com bio and served in the first Iraq war.

The bio says he is a 1st sergeant and lists numerous commendations, including the Bronze Star.

Rick Danielson, a former Mandeville City Councilman, said that as a parent of a student at the school and an alumnus, he was shocked by the news. Teachers and members of the military are both held to a high level of trust, he said.

He called it “disappointing and very concerning,’’ that someone entrusted with the training and mentoring of young people would be accused of violating that trust.





———

Staff writer Faimon A. Roberts III and Ashley Rodrigue of WWL-TV contributed to this report.

©2017 The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.

Visit The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La. at www.theadvocate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.