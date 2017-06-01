Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to Texas
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 1, 2017
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The decommissioned USS Independence has arrived at its last port of call.
The mothballed 61,000-ton Forrestal-class aircraft carrier passed through the jetties of the Brownsville Ship Channel on Thursday afternoon. A group of the ship's past crew members stood and watched as the ship was towed up the channel toward International Shipbreaking Ltd., the recycling company that won the contract to scrap the ship.
The ship had left Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, on March 11 and was towed around Cape Horn in South America to the Port of Brownsville.
The USS Independence was launched from the Brooklyn Navy Yard in 1958, commissioned the following year and decommissioned in 1998. It was among several U.S. military ships to carry the name Independence.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Americans roll out Ukrainian tanks for Combined Resolve exercise
Navy’s new ‘fitness suit’ to launch in July
Australian girl on vacation killed in Baghdad car bomb blast
Air Force command chief master sergeant faces 17 charges at Article 32 hearing
Salutes and a folded flag at funeral for new Army lieutenant killed in possible hate crime
US soldier who fought with Russian-backed militants has been discharged from the Army