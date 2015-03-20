Death of Special Forces soldier found on Fort Bragg is ruled a homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — A death certificate has been filed for a Fort Bragg soldier who was found dead with a veteran on post earlier this month.

The bodies of Timothy J. Dumas, 44, and Master Sgt. William J. LaVigne II, 37, were found near a Fort Bragg training area Dec. 2.

LaVigne's cause of death is listed as homicide in his death certificate, which was filed Tuesday in Cumberland County.

LaVigne died of multiple gunshot wounds and was "shot by (an) unknown person," his death certificate states.

Dumas's cause of death was gunshot wounds to the chest and head, and he was also shot by an unknown person, his death certificate states.

The death certificates for both men state they were found at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2, in the woods on Fort Bragg near Manchester Road

The death certificates do not indicate how long the bodies were in the woods.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command, which is investigating LaVigne's and Dumas's deaths, has not released information about who shot the men or why.

After releasing news of his death, LaVigne's unit focused on his military service, which included multiple deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq in support of the Global War on Terrorism while assigned to U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

He was buried Tuesday at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake.

He is survived by his daughter, parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, his obituary states.

"(Master Sgt.) LaVigne proudly served his country with no questions asked," his obituary states. "He loved his men he served with and proudly called them his brothers. He was and is an American hero."

Court records show LaVigne and Dumas were supposed to appear in court for unrelated cases in December and January.

LaVigne was supposed to appear in Cumberland County District Court on Jan. 15 for a Feb. 17 hit-and-run charge, according to court documents.

Dumas was supposed to appear in Forsyth County District Court on Dec. 17 for charges of breaking and entering, communicating threats and impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to court documents.

Records also show LaVigne was involved in other Cumberland County cases that never resulted in charges.

On March 21, 2018, LaVigne shot to death Army Sgt. 1st Class Mark Leshikar. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigated and ruled the slaying as "justifiable homicide."

LaVigne was also indicted Sept. 1, 2018, for felony charges of harboring an escapee and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place to manufacture a controlled substance.

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West previously said authorities were trying to find a suspect that year who had warrants for various property crimes.

West said authorities found the suspect at LaVigne's home, where drugs were also found.

As the case progressed, West said others involved in it, including the suspect and a woman who was at LaVigne's home during the time, took responsibility for the drugs and were prosecuted.

LaVigne was not involved in the criminal activity, which is why charges against him were dropped, West said.

"Billy opened his heart and home to all who knew him," his obituary states. "He made every minute count, living life to the fullest and never feared the mountains in the distance."

Army officials said Dumas served in the Army as a property accounting technician from November 1996 to March 2016, separating as a chief warrant officer 3.

