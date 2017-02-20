Deadline looms for Dakota Access pipeline protest camp
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 20, 2017
CANNON BALL, N.D. — State and federal authorities have told Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters at an encampment in North Dakota to leave. But many in the camp say they're not going.
The deadline is Wednesday. It comes amid concerns that spring flooding could wash tons of trash into nearby rivers. State officials are warning of an environmental disaster if the camp isn't cleaned up and closed.
Some in the camp say the flood fears are overblown. They plan to seek higher ground, but have no plans to leave despite the threat of arrest.
Tiffanie Pieper, of San Diego, says: "If we don't stand now, when will we?"
Pipeline opponents say the $3.8 billion project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois threatens the environment. Dallas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners disputes that.
