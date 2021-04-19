DC request for more National Guard support is pending as Derek Chauvin trial draws to a close

In a June 2, 2020 photo, District of Columbia National Guard airmen stand guard at the Lincoln Memorial after being deployed in response to protests and riots after the death of George Floyd.

WASHINGTON — The Army is reviewing a request made by the city government more than a week ago to provide additional support from the D.C. National Guard in the event that large-scale protests erupt after the verdict from the Derek Chauvin trial is announced, officials said Monday at a news briefing with Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Christopher Rodriguez, the director of the D.C. government’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency said at the briefing that he put in a request to the National Guard for additional support to aid the Metropolitan Police Department.

The news of the request came as closing arguments wrapped up Monday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd. Thousands of people in the nation’s capital participated in protests that started in May in the wake of Floyd’s killing.

“We’re requesting, on behalf of the Metropolitan Police Department, some assistance at traffic locations downtown, as well as some enhanced security for our metro stations in the downtown corridor, as well as a quick reaction force that can be deployed anywhere in the city in the event of large-scale protests,” Rodriquez said.

Bowser said at the briefing that the request was still pending. Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby confirmed at a news briefing later in the day that the Army is still reviewing the request and the Army secretary has the authority to approve it. But Kirby would not provide any specifics.

Rodriquez emphasized these steps are “precautionary measures” and National Guard members would not be armed. He also said only President Joe Biden can give approval to arming the DC National Guard, but the Army has the authority to approve the request under laws governing the Guard.

It’s unclear how many additional troops have been requested.

A National Guard spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN reported the Army could approve the request as soon as Monday evening, after a scheduled meeting Monday afternoon between acting Army Secretary John Whitley and Bowser to discuss the request.

There are almost 2,300 National Guard personnel stationed at the Capitol deployed to provide support to the U.S. Capitol Police following the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

Immediately after the riot at the Capitol in January, there were as many as 26,000 Guard troops in Washington.

In March, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a request by the Capitol Police for continued National Guard support through May 23.

Guard troops were also deployed to the Capitol in the summer. For about a month after the killing of Floyd, a series of protests continued throughout Washington and across the country. Activists expressed outrage for the death of the handcuffed Black man at the hands of a white police officer.

About 32,400 National Guard troops were activated in 32 states and Washington, D.C., during the summer months to augment law enforcement across the country amid the civil unrest. In Washington, about 4,600 National Guard soldiers and airmen supported operations during the demonstrations.

