DC court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 30, 2017
WASHINGTON — A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.
Trump announced in an August memo that he intended to reverse course on a 2016 policy that allowed troops to serve openly as transgender individuals. He said he would order a return to the policy prior to June 2016, under which service members could be discharged for being transgender.
U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote Monday that transgender members of the military who had sued over the change were likely to win their lawsuit and barred the Trump administration from reversing course.
