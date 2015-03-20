DC cherry blossom access will be limited this year, and the Tidal Basin could close if crowds swell

WASHINGTON — As the District's famed cherry blossoms begin to unfold and the brief period of peak bloom inches nearer, officials have adopted a crowd-control strategy that looks a lot like the posture of a fed-up parent: Behave, or lose your privileges.

On Tuesday, the National Park Service announced the agency will be "limiting all vehicular and pedestrian access" around the Tidal Basin during the period in which most of the pink- and white-petaled trees are blossoming. Access to parking lots and paddle boats will be shut down when the trees begin to blossom, the Park Service said — a loose time frame that could begin as soon as this weekend.

Officials explained that blossom admirers will still have access to the Tidal Basin — right up until crowds swell past an acceptable limit.

Once that happens, Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said, the agency is prepared to shut down the Tidal Basin entirely — and keep it closed until after most of the trees have lost their blooms.

The move would be unprecedented.

"We tried last year to discourage people from coming down and we still had thousands of people coming to a really small area. Around the trees at the Tidal Basin is just very confined," Jeffrey Reinbold, the Park Service's superintendent for the National Mall, said in an interview. "The minute someone pauses to take a photos, you get a bottleneck and crowds start to form. This is really a confined space. Last year showed us that."

Public messaging around the 2021 cherry blossom season has, at times, been contradictory. Officials emphasizing safety and echoing pleas from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit crowd sizes and refrain from traveling have struggled to square public safety with a battered hospitality industry that between last March and December saw its revenue plummet by 87%, according to the city's tourism arm, Destination DC.

Hotels and restaurants around the District have been offering cherry blossom specials as the industry hopes for a bump from one of the District's most popular tourist attractions.

But D.C. officials and Cherry Blossom Festival organizers have stopped short of inviting out-of-towners to visit the blooming cherry blossom trees in person. They haven't disinvited them either.

Officials have said they hope that by offering a slew of virtual and at-home activities — a national broadcast, neighborhood parade, kite fly and more — people around the country will refrain from traveling to D.C., thereby stemming the flow of crowds.

More than anything, officials said they want to prevent a repeat of last year, when, as a novel and deadly virus was sweeping the globe, a stream of thousands of maskless visitors gathered around the cherry blossom trees.

The gathering masses prompted officials to enlist the help of police. One man took matters into his own hands, driving around the Mall with a speaker strapped to his car to encourage social distancing.

This year, vehicles will be diverted from streets that encircle the Tidal Basin and several monuments will be closed. Should the agency shut down pedestrian access, all trails along the basin from Ohio Drive SW to Maine Avenue SW and along Independence Avenue SW would be closed off with aluminum barricades.

The National Park Service and organizers of the annual Cherry Blossom Festival have pointed prospective visitors to a 24-hour live stream dubbed the BloomCam. The live video feature was brought back after last year's live stream was viewed more than 750,000 times in 160 countries.

"One of the things that we found actually worked well last year was the BloomCam," Reinbold said. "I think it did produce some creative ways to engage with the cherry trees but also with the festival."

The BloomCam offers viewers a "real-time look" at the Tidal Basin and several memorials, including the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, according to the Park Service.

D.C. officials, meanwhile, have pointed to alternate sites where residents and visitors can see cherry blossom trees, without cramming around the narrow pathways of the Mall. Among them are the National Aboretum in Northeast Washington, Oxon Run Park in Southeast Washington, and around Washington National Cathedral in Northwest Washington.

"There are many places in D.C. where you can still go and enjoy the cherry blossoms, but you can also spread out," Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio said. "There's more room for people to safely gather and see the trees while also exploring what the District has to offer."

The cherry blossom trees reached stage three of blooming Monday — a point at which florets extend out from buds that have formed on the trees' branches. There are six phases before a cherry blossom is considered bloomed.

With warm weather forecast for the rest of the week, Park Service officials said, peak bloom could happen earlier than expected, though as of Tuesday morning, the Park Service's projected dates of April 2 through April 5 remained unchanged.

In the event of a total Tidal Basin closure, federal officials said, Park Police officers would be on hand to divert crowds and ensure no one hops the barricades the Park Service is prepared to assemble around the area.

Several federal and D.C. officials said they hope it doesn't come to that. But, they added, that is up to the public.

