DC adds eight states to 'high-risk' travel list

Tourists on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 2019. This year, with a new travel advisory, 3 in 4 residents of the U.S. would be required to quarantine before nonessential travel in the nation's capital.

WASHINGTON — District of Columbia health officials on Monday added eight states to the city's list of locations considered "high risk" for travel because of the coronavirus pandemic, raising the total number of states under the designation to 39 as new cases continue to surge across the country.

The growing number of states on the city's travel advisory would mean 3 in 4 residents of the country would be required to quarantine before nonessential travel in the nation's capital. It comes amid record rates of infection in several states and elevated levels of spread across the Washington region.

A state is considered high-risk if its seven-day rolling average number of new coronavirus cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people. Under an order from Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, anyone who comes to the city from a high-risk state for nonessential reasons must self-quarantine for two weeks.

Those who arrive in D.C. from one of the states for essential purposes are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

No states were removed from the list on Monday, but Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island were added. Maryland and Virginia remain exempt from the order.

"We still see about a quarter of our cases related to travel," Bowser said, suggesting that residents adhere to guidance that the city will release in the coming days regarding Thanksgiving and other holiday-season travel. "We continue to emphasize to D.C. residents to avoid unnecessary travel."

About 243 million Americans — roughly 75% of the population — live in states that are included in the city's travel advisory. About 85 million people live states that are not part of the advisory, with most in California and New York.

The rolling seven-day average of new daily infections across D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Monday stood at 1,703. Daily caseloads rose during much of October but have plateaued for about a week.

Health experts have warned for months that colder weather could prompt people to spend more time indoors — increasing the potential for the virus's spread — as outdoor social activities become less appealing. The regional rise has coincided with an outbreak in coronavirus cases at the White House, though local health officials said there is no clear connection.

As the holiday season approaches, health experts are warning that small gatherings are the source for much of the virus's recent spread.

Neil Sehgal, an assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland's school of public health, said caseload trends show it is "less safe to travel now than it was a month ago" and "it will be less safe in a month than it is today."

On Maryland's Eastern Shore, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday the creation of a $10 million relief fund to provide support to poultry growers and farmers affected by the pandemic.

Hogan made the announcement with Delaware Gov. John Carney, a Democrat who announced the creation of a twin program in his state. Poultry workers in both states have had coronavirus outbreaks among workers, which hurt the industry.

"Far too often our farmers don't get the respect or the appreciation they deserve, but I want our entire agriculture community to know that your commitment to our state and to our agriculture industry does not go unnoticed," Hogan said at a news conference in Hurlock after a roundtable discussion with farmers.

Under the program announced Monday, the state Department of Agriculture will issue direct payments of $1,000 per poultry house, up to five houses per farm. Growers who lost chickens will be eligible for an extra $1,500 per house.

The program will also provide a 15% bonus payment to Maryland farmers who received federal funding in the first round of payments. Federal funding is not currently available to contract poultry workers.

The greater Washington region on Monday recorded 1,212 additional coronavirus cases and 28 new deaths. Virginia on Monday added 690 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths, Maryland added 497 cases and four deaths, and D.C. added 25 cases and no deaths.

The region's number of new cases Monday was the lowest in a single day across the region since Oct. 7.

