Davis-Monthan training program for visiting units to end

Capt. "Greyhound" Parker, part of a program of active duty pilots assigned to Air National Guard units takes part in a training exercise outside of Arivaca, Ariz., about 70 miles southwest of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Air Force training program that had Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson host visiting units based elsewhere is ending this month.

An announcement Friday by Davis-Monthan officials say the Air Force has withdrawn an environmental assessment related to the training and that the withdrawal is based on a May decision to end the Operation Snowbird training program.

An Air Force court filing in a lawsuit challenging the environmental assessment's finding of "no significant impact" says a document withdrawing the assessment was signed Aug. 14.

The Davis-Monthan announcement Friday says the May decision was based on the National Guard Bureau's reassessment of its training requirements and funding allocations for infrastructure and manpower.

The announcement says the withdrawal involves only Operation Snowbird, other training operations.

