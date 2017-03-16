Dan Coats sworn in as national intelligence director
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 16, 2017
WASHINGTON — Former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats has been sworn in as the nation's top spy chief.
Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office after the Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Coats' nomination by a vote of 85-12.
Coats will be President Donald Trump's top intelligence official overseeing 16 other intelligence agencies.
He'll also sit between America's intelligence workers and Trump. The president has harshly criticized the intelligence community for past failures, and for its assessment that Russia interfered in the election in an effort to tilt the outcome in Trump's favor.
Coats will be the fifth person to serve as director of national intelligence, a job the U.S. created after the 9/11 attacks.
He succeeds James Clapper, who retired just before Trump took office.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
North Korea amps up worries about potential threat to the US power grid
North Korea warns of 'merciless strikes' if US aircraft carrier violates its sovereignty
Army investigators offer reward to solve a soldier’s 30-year-old murder
Intel senators: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled
VA one of few agencies Trump recommends for budget increase
A space-squeezed Army faces limited options to expand in Europe