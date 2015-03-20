Dallas man sentenced for wedding-ring theft from military exchange

DALLAS (Tribune News Service) — A Dallas man has been sentenced to 17 months in federal prison in a jewelry theft scheme that targeted the Army and Air Force Exchange Services, or AAFES.

Arthur Lee Hightower II, 56, was also ordered to pay nearly $48,000 in restitution for his role in the scheme, which involved his former wife and their two sons, federal officials said Tuesday.

Hightower, a truck driver who occasionally transported merchandise for AAFES, the U.S. Department of Defense's Dallas-based national retailer, stole about 70 wedding ring sets worth nearly $100,000 in October 2014.

He later admitted giving several sets to his family members to be pawned for cash.

In May 2015, Hightower was indicted with Jessie Faye Hightower, 55, of Balch Springs; Arthur Lee Hightower III, 34, of Lancaster; and Travoine Lee Hightower, 31, of Dallas.

Jessie Faye Hightower, who also used the surname Lewis, and Hightower III each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen government property and were sentenced to 18 months and two years of probation, respectively.

Travoine Hightower pleaded guilty to receiving stolen government property and was sentenced to one year of probation.

