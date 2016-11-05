DA drops some charges in boy's shooting at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

TACOMA, Wash. — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Lakewood man who was accused of supplying the gun that killed his nephew's 13-year-old friend.

The News Tribune reports that Pierce County prosecutors could not prove the gun came from Richard Gastelum.

The charges were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they can't be filed again.

Gastelum's friend, 17-year-old Adonis Brown, was sentenced earlier this year to nearly eight years in prison in the shooting of his friend, 13-year-old Alexander Demello.

Demello was shot last year while walking with Brown in the woods at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and died days later.

Brown told investigators the shooting was accidental but was charged with manslaughter.

Gastelum was originally charged with delivery of a firearm to a non-eligible person.