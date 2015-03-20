Cyber security officials on high alert as voting begins

Voters cast their ballots at Yorkshire Elementary School in Manassas, Va., on November 8, 2016.

SAN FRANCISCO (Tribune News Service) — Cybersecurity officials are on high alert Election Day for any indication of electronic tampering with the electoral process.

By 11 a.m. on the East coast there appeared to be no evidence of computer tampering or hacking occurring.

The non-partisan group Election Protection reported long lines at some polling places in New York City because they opened late. Long lines were also reported in Philadelphia.

In three Virginia precincts, voting machine problems caused lines, however there was no evidence that was anything more than machine error.

In several precincts in New Jersey there were reports of “only one machine working,” with election officials sending out more equipment, said Pamela Smith, president of Verified Voting, a non-partisan, non-profit organization that advocates for elections accuracy.

The issue was believed to be linked to simple machine malfunction, “more likely age than anything else,” Smith said.

Nationally, the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and other federal and state law enforcement agencies have incident response teams ready to take action should any threats emerge while voting is underway.

In addition, Election Protection will staff hotlines for voters and have an election geek squad ready to answer technical questions from jurisdictions.

Individual state election offices are also convening their own SWAT teams, though most are not publicly discussing their plans.

This level of readiness follows U.S. government assertions that Russia has been attempting to destabilize the election and accusations by Republican candidate Donald Trump that it is rigged,

The non-partisan Election Verification Network has assembled an elite team of cryptographers, analysts and security experts who are making themselves available to jurisdictions that might need advice or assistance on Election Day and in the vote counts that follow.

Actual voting safe

Federal authorities say the decentralized and often non-electronic voting systems used around the United States make large or even small-scale vote hacking unlikely.

Concern instead has focused on other types of potential disruption. While nothing is believed to have happened, some scenarios that have been suggested include:

Attacks on states’ voter registration databases, which in some cases could potentially result in voters arriving at the polls and finding they aren’t listed.

Distributed denial of service attacks that could affect Internet service and keep voters from accessing online information about where to find their polling places

Attempts to subvert voting machines in a precinct in a state or county where the vote is expected to be especially close. While this would not likely change the actual outcome of any given state or national races, it could cast doubt on the overall validity of the election in the minds of some voters.

An attack on Internet-connected vote reporting systems designed to quickly get preliminary totals to news media and the public. While such changes would not affect the actual outcome of the election, they could again sow doubt and undermine public trust in the actual vote counts.

