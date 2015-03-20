CVS says anti-veteran Facebook post is bogus

CVS said a social media post in which one of its managers allegedly referred to imprisoning all U.S. veterans is a hoax.

Yesterday, a screenshot of a supposed Facebook conversation showing someone asking why the drug store chain no longer accepted Tricare - the insurance plan used by military personnel, retirees and their families - began circulating on social media.

Below the nameless post someone using the name "Nicholas Jones" replied "I'm a CVS manager. Stop acting like military and veterans deserve special treatment. They should really all be in prison."

The image spread quickly online with people expressing their outrage.

CVS announced it was launching an investigation into the incident and on Friday, the Rhode Island-based chain said the post was a hoax.

"We have completed a full investigation of the anti-military comments made by someone claiming to be a CVS manager named "Nicholas Jones." In fact, there is no CVS manager named "Nicholas Jones," the company said.

"CVS has the utmost respect and gratitude for all who have served our country."

CVS said there an employee in Texas whose name is Nicholas Jones. He is not a store manager.

"We have also confirmed that our employee with that same name, who has been falsely accused by some on social media, did not make these comments and had no involvement in their posting," CVS said.

In September, Tricare operator Express Scripts Holding Co. announced CVS would no longer be part of its pharmacy network and would be replaced by Walgreens. Rite Aid and Kroger pharmacies are also part of the network. The change over occurred Dec. 1.

The move requires Tricare users - some 9.4 million nationally - to switch from CVS to Walgreens or pay full price for prescription drugs.

CVS said it was "disappointed" with the Tricare change.

"It was not our decision or desire to be excluded from the network. We have enjoyed serving members of the military, and have worked extremely hard to make the experience for each member as positive as possible," the company said.

