CVS no longer part of TRICARE pharmacy network

The Defense Department notified TRICARE health care participants this fall that CVS pharmacies, including those in Target stores, would leave the network Dec. 1, 2016.

A local American Legion leader said he has not heard any complaints from veterans about the U.S. Department of Defense’s move to drop CVS pharmacies from the TRICARE pharmacy network.

The Defense Department notified TRICARE health care participants this fall that CVS pharmacies, including those in Target stores, would leave the network Dec. 1. TRICARE clients would have to pay the full cost of medication up front at CVS after that date and file a claim for partial reimbursement, according to the Defense Health Agency.

Express Scripts Inc., which manages the TRICARE pharmacy network for the Department of Defense, announced Walgreens would join the network Dec. 1.

Roger Groves, commander of American Legion Post 15 in Decatur, was affected by the change. He had used CVS for several years but switched to Walgreens after receiving notice of the change a couple of months before it went into effect.

Walgreens had been dropped from the TRICARE network a few years ago, he said.

“It was no hassle for us,” Groves said. “We just moved back to Walgreens. I’ve not heard anybody complaining about dropping CVS and adding Walgreens.”

TRICARE health plan serves about 9.4 million military beneficiaries around the world, including 202,867 in Alabama, according to the Defense Department.

“The network will still have more than 57,000 locations across the country,” Dr. George Jones, chief of pharmacy operation for the Defense Health Agency, said in a news release. “About 98 percent of beneficiaries still have a network pharmacy within 5 miles of their home.”

Groves said Walgreens is as convenient as CVS for his family, with both located on Beltline Road.

“Most of the pharmacy network stays the same, including major chains like Rite Aid and Wal-Mart, grocery store pharmacies, and thousands of community pharmacies around the country,” Jones said. “While we know this change might cause an inconvenience for some people, it’s easy to search for another network pharmacy near where you live or work.”

Gary Serby, director of corporate communications for CVS Health, said in a Friday email that the company worked hard to provide positive services to TRICARE clients.

“It was not our desire or decision to be excluded,” he said.

Serby did not address why CVS was dropped from the network.

Edward Guice, owner of Guice Pharmacy on Sixth Avenue Southeast, said he doesn’t have many TRICARE clients and didn’t see an uptick in TRICARE clients after Dec. 1.

“The ones I do take care of, I’ve taken care of them for 25 years or is a fishing buddy or a hunting buddy,” Guice said. “If I’m dropped from the network, they’ll understand, but I’ll feel bad.”

Guice is afraid that Express Scripts will drop independent drug stores from the preferred network to focus on the large drug store chains.

“We’re waiting to see if we get cut out,” he said. “They don’t want to deal with the little guy.”

