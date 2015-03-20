Customs and Border Protection hiring summits focus on veterans, military

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials plan hiring summits in the El Paso, Texas area in the coming weeks, with two days specifically focusing on hiring veterans and transitioning service members, officials said.

CBP recruiters will be at the summits to encourage people to join the agency and to help applicants through the hiring process. The hiring summits will focus on available positions for CBP officers, U.S. Border Patrol agents, and Air and Marine officers.

Two days of the hiring summits at Fort Bliss will focus on recruiting veterans and transitioning service members, while an additional hiring summit will be open to all community members, officials said.

According to national CBP officials, more than 28 percent of the agency’s workforce are veterans. Veterans also accounted for almost 35 percent of all new hires last year.

The agency was named by job classified website Monster.com and Military.com as the second best company for veterans to work for, officials said. The number one company was ManTech International Corp., a technology solutions company.

“CBP is honored to be a part of this list … as hiring veterans has been a top priority in recent years,” CBP Deputy Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said in a statement. “We believe CBP is the perfect place for veterans to continue to serve the U.S. as our core values of vigilance, service to country, and integrity mirror the high standards of the U.S. Armed Forces. We are also extremely proud and grateful for the more than 17,000 CBP employees who have served or continue to serve in the U.S. military.”

The military-focused hiring summits, which are being held in partnership with the Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program at Fort Bliss, will be held Friday and Dec. 16, officials said.

The two sessions will be from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on each day. The sessions will be held at the SFL-TAP Center, 309 Pershing Road, in Room 214, at Fort Bliss.

“We have made groundbreaking improvements in our ability to reform our hiring process at CBP, particularly as it pertains to transitioning service members and veterans,” CBP Office of Human Resources Management Assistant Commissioner Linda L. Jacksta said in a statement. “The skill sets, training, and experience our Nation’s veterans possess are what will lead to a successful career within the Agency.”

CBP also will have hiring summits for all community members on Thursday. The sessions will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at the University of Phoenix Santa Teresa campus, 1270 Country Club Road, officials said.

All the hiring summits will include a presentation on the day-to-day activities of CBP officers, recruiters assisting applicants with navigating through USAJOBS.gov, resume development workshops and a question-and-answer session.

CBP officials are expecting large crowds at each of the sessions and will have limited seating, so they are asking that potential applicants call to reserve a seat.

Veterans and transitioning service members interested in attending the hiring summits at Fort Bliss are asked to call the SFL-TAP Center at 568-7996, 568-3870 or 568-4472 to reserve a seat.

CBP officials are asking community members interested in the sessions at University of Phoenix Santa Teresa campus to call 834-8848 or 730-7500 to reserve a seat.



