Cruise ship rescues 24 people from boat off Florida coast

People wear life jackets after being rescued by a Carnival Cruise Line ship off the Florida coast, the cruise line reported Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

MIAMI, Fla. — A Carnival Cruise Line ship rescued two dozen people, including two children, from a sinking boat 37 miles off the Florida coast, the cruise line reported Saturday.

It was not immediately clear why the smaller boat came under distress, but its passengers were taken aboard the Carnival Sensation when the boat started taking on water. They were given life jackets, food, water and blankets.

The Miami Herald said the passengers later were transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The cruise ship was in international waters 37 miles off the coast of Palm Beach when it came upon the struggling boat, whose passengers were of various nationalities, cruise line officials said. They were evaluated and quarantined from the crew.

Carnival cruise ships aren’t yet in service and had no guests aboard when it came to the smaller boat’s aid.