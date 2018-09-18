Crew ejects from training aircraft that crashed near San Antonio mall

AUSTIN, Texas — Two pilots flying a T-6A Texan II training aircraft managed to eject safely from the plane before it crashed near a mall in San Antonio at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.

The crew, part of the 12th Flying Training Wing at Randolph Air Force Base, sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene near Rolling Oaks Mall, which is about 10 miles from the joint base.

ICYMI - An Air Force plane crash landed in San Antonio. For the latest on the investigation go here--https://t.co/0K9ScWC9iZ pic.twitter.com/y1mttUAZGi — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) September 18, 2018

No civilian casualties were reported and damage to property has not been assessed, according to the release. The accident is under investigation. Fire and safety personnel from Joint Base San Antonio, the 12th Training Wing and the local community responded to the crash.

2 Air Force pilots eject before plane crash in San Antonio https://t.co/MS8Elwisnb pic.twitter.com/uyOiZLllhY — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) September 18, 2018

Randolph is located in the northeast corner of San Antonio. It consists of three flying groups and a maintenance directorate. Each year, the 12th Flying Training Wing graduates more than 1,200 instructor pilots and combat systems operators, undergraduate remotely piloted aircraft pilots and enlisted sensor operators, according to information on the base’s website. The wing also trains more than 2,500 U.S. Air Force Academy cadets and 2,200 undergraduate flight training candidates.

