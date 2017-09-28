Court upholds life sentence in slayings of Afghan civilians
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 28, 2017
FORT BELVOIR, Va. — An appeals court has upheld the conviction and life sentence of former Army Staff Sgt. Robert Bales for the slayings of 16 Afghan civilians and the wounding of six others in solitary pre-dawn raids on two villages in 2012.
The U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, rejected Bales' appeal Wednesday.
Bales, an Ohio native recently stationed in Washington state, pleaded guilty in 2013 to avoid the death penalty. In his appeal, he argued the Army withheld information about a witness in the case as well as evidence he may have been prescribed a psychosis-inducing malaria drug. The three-judge panel rejected those arguments as unfounded.
The massacre was one of the worst atrocities of the Afghanistan war. Angry demonstrations prompted the U.S. to temporarily cease combat operations.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Army: West Point grad's pro-Communism postings being probed
US: Iraq Kurdish referendum distracting from mission to defeat ISIS
Endangered coral threatens to derail construction at Futenma relocation site
Marines practice recovering downed pilots in Okinawa’s northern jungle
'I'm back:' Rep. Scalise returns to Congress, 15 weeks after shooting
Iraqi Kurdish region faces isolation after independence vote