Court sets trial date for Ohio man in Wright-Patterson AFB security case

DAYTON, Ohio — A man accused of causing the evacuation of two buildings at Ohio's largest military base is set for trial next year in federal court in southwestern Ohio.

Edward Novak has pleaded not guilty to charges including trespassing, assault, including panic and making false alarms.

The 32-year-old Beavercreek man's trial in Dayton was delayed from October when the public defender's office filed notice that it planned an insanity defense. No other details on that plan were released.

A magistrate has set a new trial date of Feb. 8.

Authorities say the unarmed Beavercreek man entered a secure building at Wright-Patterson Air Force base last year after driving past sentries at a security gate. Base officials say the intrusion and building evacuations hindered operations at the base near Dayton for hours.