Court dismisses appeal in Fort Riley bombing case
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 28, 2017
WICHITA, Kan. — A federal appeals court has refused to hear the appeal of a Kansas man who tried to set off what he thought was a bomb at an Army post to support the Islamic State.
A three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday dismissed the appeal filed by John T. Booker Jr. challenging some conditions of his supervised release. It ruled the Topeka man had waived his appeal rights in his plea deal.
Booker was sentenced in July to 30 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to one count each of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to destroy government property with an explosive.
He was arrested in 2015 outside Fort Riley in Kansas.
This 2010 yearbook photo provided by Topeka (Kan.) Public Schools shows John Booker. Booker was arrested Friday, April 10, 2015, while trying to arm what he thought was a bomb near Fort Riley, Kan., as part of a plot to support the Islamic State group, federal prosecutors said.
TOPEKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS VIA AP
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Fort Bliss soldier dies in Iraq in noncombat incident
USS McCain back on course to Japan after new damage diverted it to Philippines
Russian jet performs ‘unsafe’ intercept of US Navy plane
US Army sergeant from Maine named Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
Officer delivers armistice violation message to N. Korea via bullhorn
Trump's 'Pocahontas' jab at Navajo event draws blowback