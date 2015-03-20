Couple: Air Force partly to blame for Texas church shooting

In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo, Joe Holcombe visits with an attorney as he waits for an interview, in San Antonio. Holcombe, who lost eight members of his family in a shooting that killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church including his son Bryan, filed a claim on Tuesday against the U.S. Air Force, alleging the agency's failure to report the criminal history of the gunman to an FBI database used to check the backgrounds of gun buyers helped cause his loved one's death.

HOUSTON — A couple whose son was among eight members of one family killed in a Texas church shooting has filed a legal claim with the U.S. Air Force, saying the military branch is partly to blame.

Joe Holcombe and his wife Claryce say the Air Force's failure to report the gunman's criminal history to an FBI database used to check backgrounds of gun buyers helped cause the Nov. 5 shooting in Sutherland Springs that left more than two dozen dead.

They filed the claim Tuesday in their 60-year-old son Bryan Holcombe's death. It could lead to a lawsuit if the Air Force denies it was at fault.

Joe Holcombe says the Air Force made a "very serious mistake" and he doesn't want it to happen again.

An Air Force spokeswoman didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.