Counting the undocumented isn't an easy task

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — Studying people who are in the United States without legal status is a difficult thing to do. Even counting them is difficult, because many worry, with good reason, that any interaction with authorities could lead to imprisonment or deportation.

Following the immigration raid on the Michael Bianco factory in 2007, officials and academics in the New Bedford area grew more interested in making an accurate count of two populations heavily affected by the raid: undocumented immigrants and people of indigenous Mayan ancestry who made up a significant portion of those arrested.

In July, the Public Policy Center at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth published a research brief devoted to those questions, with particular focus on the Maya.

The authors estimated New Bedford's undocumented population, of any national or ethnic origin, at 2,952. They made that calculation using U.S. Census data for foreign-born residents and a 2014 Pew Research Center report that indicated 15 percent of Massachusetts' foreign-born population might be undocumented.

The arrested workers came from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, and more than 200 of the 361 were Maya from the K'iche subgroup, according to the brief, which cites research by Lisa Maya Knauer, an anthropologist at UMass Dartmouth who works closely with the Mayan community.

The brief goes on to make three estimates of New Bedford's Mayan population, regardless of legal status, using methods designed to overcome the weakness of official records in capturing the true population. The numbers range from 2,413 to 7,000 — high enough to demonstrate how immigration issues ripple through families and the community.

In many cases, families have mixed immigration status, Knauer told The Standard-Times. Some members of the family may be citizens born in this country; others may have papers of some kind; and still others may be newly arriving with no legal status at all.

When Census time comes around, people may not want to divulge family members who do not have legal status.

Plus, the undocumented population is fluid, she said. People not only arrive in New Bedford, but also move to find work or share living space with a family member or partner. Factors that promote instability in the low-income population also affect the undocumented.

Nonetheless, the U.S. Census does count non-citizens, to the degree that they respond accurately.

As of 2015, an estimated 8,295 foreign-born non-citizens lived in New Bedford, of whom about 329 had moved from abroad in the past year. Those numbers come from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates, which aggregate data over five years for greater accuracy.

The official number of non-citizens moving from abroad each year has been in the mid 300s since 2013, up from 158 in 2011.

Place of birth information is available for the whole foreign-born population, which includes both naturalized citizens and non-citizens. Of those, the largest nationalities in New Bedford are Portuguese, Cape Verdean and Guatemalan. If you take four countries with significant indigenous Mayan populations — El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico — and count them together, their foreign-born numbers slightly exceed the number of foreign-born Cape Verdeans in the city.

Unlike many cities farther south, relatively few of the foreign-born — 248 — are from Mexico. The city's largest Latino group is Puerto Rican, but Puerto Ricans are not part of the foreign-born population because Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory.

Additional detail is available at the county level. In Bristol County, about 22 percent of foreign-born Central Americans, not including Mexicans, who responded to the survey are naturalized citizens, and 78 percent are not. Most who are citizens entered prior to 2000. Among non-citizens, migration was heaviest from 2000 to 2009.

Guatemalans flee not only poverty and violence, but also the continued aftermath of a genocide that officially ended in 1996, Knauer said. More than 80 percent of the people killed by government-backed military forces were indigenous Maya, she said.

"They may have lost half of the family," she said, and they may have lost their land as well.

She said most Guatemalans older than 20 have memories of the massacres, in which entire villages were destroyed.

