Costs add up for US military hurricane evacuation in South Carolina

U.S. Navy sailor students from the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command return to Joint Base Charleston - Naval Weapons Station on Oct. 10, 2016 after Hurricane Matthew. The storm forced more than 700 students to evacuate to Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Reimbursement costs to military and civilian workers at some South Carolina military bases because of Hurricane Matthew evacuations may reach several million dollars.

Military officials at several Charleston-area installations tell the Post and Courier of Charleston that the Department of Defense allows employee reimbursements for travel costs from mandatory evacuations.

Employees at the bases during the October storm were told not to go to local shelters so the sites would not be overcrowded.

Joint Base Charleston spokesman Maj. Samual Shimp says some employees live paycheck-to-paycheck and need help. Shimp says Air Force and Navy employees at the base have filed about 3,100 claims that total nearly $3 million.

The Marine Corps moved 6,000 recruits from Parris Island to Georgia. The Marines didn't reply to a request about reimbursement costs.