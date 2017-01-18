Costs add up for US military hurricane evacuation in South Carolina
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 18, 2017
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Reimbursement costs to military and civilian workers at some South Carolina military bases because of Hurricane Matthew evacuations may reach several million dollars.
Military officials at several Charleston-area installations tell the Post and Courier of Charleston that the Department of Defense allows employee reimbursements for travel costs from mandatory evacuations.
Employees at the bases during the October storm were told not to go to local shelters so the sites would not be overcrowded.
Joint Base Charleston spokesman Maj. Samual Shimp says some employees live paycheck-to-paycheck and need help. Shimp says Air Force and Navy employees at the base have filed about 3,100 claims that total nearly $3 million.
The Marine Corps moved 6,000 recruits from Parris Island to Georgia. The Marines didn't reply to a request about reimbursement costs.
