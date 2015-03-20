Coronavirus surge pushes Southern California hospital workers to the breaking point

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

REDLANDS, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — More than 600 Inland Empire residents are in intensive care units, hospitalized with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Southern California hospitals have officially been at 100% ICU capacity for more than a month.

Although the July coronavirus surge seemed "overwhelming" at the time, Dr. Troy Pennington, an emergency room doctor at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, said "we're at 2.2 times what we saw in July."

Local hospitals have been pushed to the breaking point.

In December, Gov. Gavin Newsom waived a state law requiring hospitals to have one nurse for every five patients and one for every two ICU patients. Conference rooms, waiting rooms, cafeterias and other parts of Inland hospitals have been converted into patient care areas.

The military deployed medical personnel to assist hospitals in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. As hospital morgues run out of space, they've turned to refrigerated trailers to store the bodies of the dead.

During July's surge, about 60% of Dr. Tejaskumar Naik's cases were COVID-19-related.

"Now it's gone down to COVID, COVID and COVID. ... Now I'd say that 90% of my cases are just COVID," said Naik, an infectious disease specialist at Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center in Riverside.

Inland Empire hospitals and medical workers are struggling to keep up.

Shortages of staff, supplies

"What's happening now is that there's so many COVID patients in the hospital that there's not enough nurses, not enough doctors," said Dr. Anoop Maheshwari, who's affiliated with several Riverside County hospitals and has offices in Corona, Riverside, Moreno Valley and Lake Elsinore. "The doctors are working typically 12 to 14 hours a day. For me, personally, the last time I had the day off was the first week of October."

San Bernardino County has the sixth most coronavirus cases of any county in the nation, according to Johns Hopkins University, followed by Riverside County at seventh.

"We're struggling with staff availability," Pennington said. "We're still struggling with oxygen supply."

At Arrowhead, the San Bernardino County-run hospital, patients are screened under a parking lot tent.

"If it seems like they've got COVID symptoms, they're left outside in that tent," Pennington said.

Arrowhead has also built an extra 12 rooms in the parking lot, in what's essentially a double-wide trailer.

"And when you go upstairs, the ICUs are completely full," mostly with COVID-19 patients, Pennington said. "They're displacing the normal patients who should probably be in the ICU."

And those full hospitals may be costing other local residents their lives.

"One of my colleagues said that one of her patients died, not because of COVID, but because that patient decided not to go to the hospital immediately, because they were afraid of going to the hospital," said Marcial Reyes, an emergency room nurse at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center. "That cost him his life."

He's worried more Inland Empire residents are thinking the same way.

"We still have heart disease, we still have cardiac arrests, we still have strokes," Reyes said. "How many of them are not going to the hospital?"

Those working in hospitals, though, face constant risk.

Pennington, Maheshwari and Reyes have all been infected with COVID-19, as have coworkers and family members.

"In my office, two of my office staff have lost three family members each," Maheshwari said. "It's hitting people at a very close level."

Nurses — already in short supply before the pandemic — have been especially hard hit. Healthy nurses are stretched even further, covering for their colleagues being treated for COVID-19 or who are in quarantine.

Some Arrowhead nurses are caring for double the patients than usual, Pennington said. To help ease the load, doctors and paramedics are pitching in on nursing duties.

"It's still tough," said Pennington, who praised the county's efforts to hire nurses and the military's help.

Surge takes toll on mental health

Battling a deadly pandemic with casualties mounting ever higher wears on healthcare workers, many of whom haven't sought help for their mental health.

"At the moment, there's not any time for it," Maheshwari said. "As a group, healthcare workers are very strong ... We keep going."

Since getting sick with COVID-19, Reyes has experienced anxiety attacks working around coronavirus patients. Kaiser staff has checked in with him about his mental health and he's reached out for counseling. Coworkers and managers have also been supportive.

"Sometimes, you just need people to listen," Reyes said.

Other times, healthcare workers just want to get away from the trauma.

"You go home at the end of the day and at the dinner table, you try to share some good stories, and over the last few months, it's been very difficult," Naik said. "You ask 'can we talk about something other than COVID?'"

Seeing so many patients die is impacting morale, Inland Empire doctors said.

"That's not what I signed up for," Naik said. "We want patients to get better, to get them off the ventilator and walking out of the hospital."

And that's leading to some healthcare workers just walking away from the field, unable to go on.

"Imagine seeing five people die on a single shift," Pennington said. "I've seen the biggest exodus from our emergency department that I've ever seen in my career."

More support needed

Overstretched medical workers marvel at a perceived lack of support from government officials and a bungled vaccine rollout in California.

"Why is the vaccine not available at every street corner? With 2,000 or 3,000 people dying every day, that's the equivalent of 12 airplanes going down every day," Maheshwari said. "But the government is all tied up in politics, which in my opinion, should stop be being played at this time. ... Even if you get the vaccine out one day sooner, you save potentially 4,000 people."

Insufficient research has been done on creating treatments for those who've already contracted COVID-19, according to Naik.

"With all the research, why don't we have an effective antiviral?" he said. "I'm somewhat disheartened that we don't have a neutralizing agent that would definitively kill the virus."

And then there are the members of the public who continue to gather in enclosed spaces for hours at a time, despite months of warnings from health officials.

"Gatherings over the holidays at Thanksgiving, Christmas, and 10 days later, we see the surge," Maheshwari said. "For some reason, the message does not get across that this is very serious."

New infections can almost always be traced back to a social gathering, in violation of health guidelines, according to Naik.

"I call family members and they'll say there was a gathering or they were exposed to someone else who was sick," he said.

Every healthcare worker interviewed for this article has been vaccinated, and urges Inland Empire residents to do the same.

"It has a 98 to 99% protection," Maheshwari said. "We don't know what the long-term effects of the vaccine are, but we do know what the immediate effects of COVID are."

But there are now signs of hope.

Hospitals and ICUs in Riverside County are still stressed, but the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients has dropped slightly in recent days, Bruce Barton, the county's emergency management director, said Friday, Jan. 22.

After daily records being set for new cases, deaths or hospitalizations in late December and early January, virus numbers reported by Inland Empire officials have begun to level off. As of Friday, about 600 fewer people were hospitalized with COVID-19 than there were earlier this month, though there are still about 2,500 more people in hospitals and 550 in the ICU than there were in October.

Most importantly, Inland Empire doctors and nurses say, no one should let their guard down now.

"All these social distancing measures, it's inconvenient, it's gone on a long time, I know everyone's tired of it," Maheshwari said. "But there will be a Christmas next year, a Thanksgiving next year, if we're around."

Staff writers Nikie Johnson and Jeff Horseman contributed to this report.

