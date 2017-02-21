Contractor at military bases admits paying bribes, kickbacks
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 21, 2017
NEWARK, N.J. — A Pennsylvania man whose construction company did work at two military bases in New Jersey has admitted paying bribes and kickbacks to get contracts.
Federal prosecutors say George Grassie pleaded guilty Tuesday to providing unlawful kickbacks and conspiracy to defraud the United States and commit bribery. The 54-year-old Covington Township man faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced May 31.
Prosecutors say Grassie's firm did construction, excavation and landscaping work at Picattiny Arsenal and Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst and also did work as a subcontractor.
Grassie paid bribes valued at $95,000 to $150,000 to a staffer with the Army Contracting Command in New Jersey to get and retain subcontracts and other favorable assistance at both bases. He also paid kickbacks valued at $40,000 to $95,000 to two project managers for a prime contractor at both bases.
