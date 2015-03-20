Connecticut WWII veteran receives Belgian Honor

Ernest Maynard was given the Belgian Fourragere for his service with the 92nd Armored Field Artillery Battalion with the 2nd United States Armored Division.

When Ernest Maynard first put on his olive drab Army uniform some 74 years ago, he expected nothing in return, he said.

On Monday, wearing that same uniform, Maynard was given the Belgian Fourragere for his service with the 92nd Armored Field Artillery Battalion with the 2nd United States Armored Division.

A commitment to volunteering instilled by his father drove the 92-year-old World War II veteran, he said.

When speaking of volunteering through his life, well beyond his time in the military, Maynard said: "I never expected anything and never wanted anything."

Flanked by generations of veterans, members of the military community, and dozens from Enfield, Conn., Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Sean Connolly and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney presented Maynard with the honor.

"Getting the opportunity to talk to Sgt. Maynard a few minutes ago really puts another face on the 'Greatest Generation,' " Connolly said. " ... He talked about being a volunteer, and learning from his dad about being a volunteer and not asking for anything, just doing it. Just going off and serving. That's what that Greatest Generation is about."

The veteran and longtime Enfield resident served in World War II and in the Korean War , his son Marty Maynard said during a ceremony Monday.

"This town is lucky to have you, this state is lucky to have you, and, as a member of the U.S. Congress, I can say our nation is lucky to have you," Courtney said of Maynard, highlighting his service both in the military and in the community at large.

For his service, Maynard has also received a number of other honors including the American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, World War II Victory Medal and the Korean Service Medal with three bronze service stars.

Service is something that remains part of Maynard's life. Every Veterans Day, he visits all the nursing homes in town.

"He doesn't want to forget," Marty Maynard said, "and he doesn't want other people to forget."

After receiving the honor, Ernest Maynard, who goes by Ernie, asked again if he could help. "If you need somebody that wants their attention as a veteran, I'll go to hospitals or nursing homes... A little flower and a little flag brings their world way up."

