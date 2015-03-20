Connecticut veterans receive wartime service medals in ceremony

The state Department of Veterans Affairs awarded the Connecticut Wartime Service Medal on Tuesday to veterans from three eras who live and work at One Macdonough Place, an assisted living center.

The nine veterans, plus family members of four more who were given the award posthumously, accepted the recognition, which honors state residents who served the country during wartime.

"Those who served in peacetime and wartime, we certainly appreciate all of your service because without you we wouldn't have the protected security and the freedoms we have today," said Veterans Affairs Commissioner Sean Connolly. "It's our veterans who served and sacrificed in the skies and seas, fields and deserts all across the world so we could have events like this this afternoon."

Richard Hassett, 84, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He said he didn't see combat, having been assigned to a post training other soldiers.

"It's an honor," Hassett said of being recognized for his service. "Any time they can recognize anyone who gave up their years, it's nice that the state recognizes them."

Hassett was a Middletown resident most of his life and now lives at One Macdonough Place, which is operated by nearby Middlesex Hospital. He said he has gotten to know the many other veterans at the center and has made a connection with them regardless of their branch of service.

"Most of them here were Army. It's a fraternity," Hassett said.

One Macdonough Place Dining Services Director Edward Gorman III, who served on a submarine in the U.S. Navy during the Gulf War, was given the service medal along with the residents he has come to know.

"We've all sacrificed, and there's a long tradition that goes back a long way. Before me there was another generation, and before them there was another generation," Gorman said, noting the connection he has made with many of the other veterans by working with them every day.

"We relate. We can talk about our experiences," Gorman said.

Also recognized were World War II veterans Theodore Milardo, Peter Bitondo, Joseph Bottaro, Robert Lewis and Robert Steele, and Korean War veterans Donald Cashman and Daniel Chase.

Family members accepted posthumous service medals on behalf of World War II veterans John Dougan and Robert Scotti, and Korea veterans Andrew Jordt and Robert Janauskas.

