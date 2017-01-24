Connecticut man imprisoned for stealing from veterans groups
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 24, 2017
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut man who stole more than $150,000 from two veterans' groups and spent a large portion of it on internet pornography has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison.
The Journal Inquirer reports that Frederick Brown, 72, was also ordered by a judge last week to serve five years of probation and to pay back the stolen money.
Brown pleaded guilty in October to first-degree larceny in the theft of $143,000 from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 938 in Willington and to third-degree larceny in the theft of $12,300 from the American Legion Post 14 in Vernon.
The Mansfield man apologized in court.
Brown's lawyer sought house arrest, saying Brown is a decorated Vietnam War B-52 pilot and has health issues that cannot be cared for in prison.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Sig Sauer wins $580M contract to replace Army’s M9 sidearm
After ratings change backlash, effort to reform Navy jobs moves ahead
Anxious European leaders seek an early audience with Trump
Germany’s Leopard tanks prove vulnerable in Islamic State fight
Manning to lose coverage for transgender treatment with dishonorable discharge
Newly leaked dossier on Trump circulated in DC for months