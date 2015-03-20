Connecticut group looks to launch shuttle buses for veterans

Armed with survey results culled from local veterans, a regional government agency is moving ahead with a plan to shuttle former service members to their medical appointments.

Members of the Northeastern Connecticut Council of Governments on Friday approved applying for a $140,000 federal grant that would allow the council to run two shuttle buses back and forth to veterans' hospitals in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

In January, council representatives mailed 4,300 surveys to local veterans in an attempt to gauge interest in the proposed bus service.

"About 10 percent, or 416, people responded," said Hoween Flexer, who is helping oversee the program. "But of that number, only 59 percent said they used the VA, or were aware of whether they qualified for treatment at those facilities."

John Filchak, the council's executive director, said local veterans typically avail themselves of treatment at VA hospitals in Providence or Worcester, Mass. A smaller number head to Newington or West Haven.

He said the proposed service, which would be free to riders, could formalize a transportation system that's largely run by volunteers. He said he's been in contact with VA hospital officials in Rhode Island with an eye toward scheduling appointments to align with the bus service.

Filchak said he's known for some time there's a disconnect between the services veterans have earned and their knowledge of such benefits. He said he hopes the ongoing shuttle bus discussion will provide a window into a larger veterans' outreach initiative.

"We know there's about 10,000 veterans in our 16 towns," Filchak said. "And one thing that's been made loud and clear to us is that many of those veterans are unaware of most of the services available to them. Clearly there's a gap."

Killingly Town Manager Sean Hendricks, who served in the U.S. Army and the Massachusetts National Guard, said he knows firsthand how difficult it can be for veterans to track down their benefits.

"That information is wildly different depending on how you served, whether it was active duty, in the reserves or the Guard," he said. "I think we need to do some outreach and help our little area."

