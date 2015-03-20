Connecticut defense contractors charged with stealing trade secrets

Two former employees of a Groton, Conn. defense contractor have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that they stole trade secrets.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Jay Williams, 45, of Griswold, and Jared Dylan Sparks, 33, of Ardmore, Okla., worked for LBI Inc., a defense contractor that, among other things, designs and builds unmanned underwater vehicles for the Office of Naval Research, which oversees science and technology programs for the Navy and Marines.

Sparks, an electrical engineer, and Williams, an electronic technician, during their time with LBI collaborated with Charles River Analytics of Cambridge, Mass., which developed software for LBI's underwater vehicles, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Charles River Analytics wanted to get into the hardware side of the unmanned underwater vehicle market, according to the government, but did not have employees who could do such work. Sparks and Williams were hired to do that work.

At some point, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service and the FBI began to investigate the pair and executed search warrants from March to November 2011 and found that both men uploaded LBI's proprietary information to accounts in Dropbox, a cloud-based storage system, according to the 29-count indictment returned by a grand jury sitting in Bridgeport.

Sparks and Williams were each charged with one count of conspiracy to steal, upload, transmit and possess stolen trade secrets. Sparks also faces seven counts of theft of trade secrets, seven counts of upload of trade secrets, two counts of transmission of trade secrets and five counts of possession of stolen trade secrets. Williams was also charged with seven counts of possession of stolen trade secrets. Both men remain free on bail.

"Connecticut's defense contractors are critical to our country's national security" and federal prosecutors committed to working with law enforcement to "ensure that intellectual property is protected, and that those who profit from stealing trade secrets are prosecuted," U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly said in a statement released by her office.

