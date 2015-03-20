Conn. dentists' candy buyback will benefit military charity

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (Tribune News Service) — In a continued attempt to keep kids from bingeing on candy this Halloween, the Connecticut State Dental Association will once again sponsor a Halloween Candy Buy Back Program. The buyback program is intended to promote oral health by reducing the amount of sugar consumed, as well as to reward those who donate candy to a worthy cause.

“The amount of sugar consumed around Halloween and other such holidays becomes a health issue when you compare the numbers,” said Dr. Michael Ungerleider, President of the CSDA, in a news release. “The FDA recommends that people eat no more than 50 grams of sugar each day. And the average candy bar has nearly 25 grams of sugar.”

Dental offices around the state will be collecting unopened candy, some paying one or two dollars per pound. Once collected, the candy will be sent to a nonprofit whose mission it is to express appreciation for military and first responder communities, who will then distribute it to U.S. servicemembers in care packages.

The full list of participating dental offices can be found on the CSDA’s Charitable Dental Outreach Calendar.

The care packages typically will also include toothbrushes so that recipients can enjoy the sweets, as well as the benefits of proper dental care.

