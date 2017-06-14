Congressman says reports of active shooter at Travis Air Force Base were false
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 14, 2017
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — A congressman says a mistaken report of a shooter prompted a lockdown at an Air Force base in Northern California.
U.S. Rep. John Garamendi tells The Associated Press that the lockdown went into effect at Travis Air Force Base on Wednesday after someone reported a possible gunshot.
Garamendi, who was briefed on the situation, says there was a training exercise underway at the base at the time and "someone took that to be an active shooter."
The Solano County Office of Emergency Services posted on Facebook that there is no active shooter and the response has been canceled.
The base initially issued a "real world" security alert shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday asking people to shelter in place and to lock doors and windows.
The base is off Interstate 80, approximately 45 miles northeast of San Francisco.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Lancer bombers, destroyer ‘sharpen their combat skills’ together in South China Sea
Chelsea Manning talks leaks, transition after prison release
Air Force again considering grounding some A-10s, congresswoman says
Veterans issues spotlighted in Congress this week
Vet groups endorse VA’s call to replace Choice with CARE plan
Army blames pilot error for 2015 helicopter crash in Colorado