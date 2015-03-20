Congressman raises concern over potential use of Russian satellites for troops' Internet

WASHINGTON — In a letter to the Pentagon Friday, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter said he was concerned a contract to provide Internet service to deployed soldiers could allow the use of Russian satellites, jeopardizing troops' privacy and security.

Previous service at bases' Internet cafes had "stringent security measures," Hunter wrote to Army Lt. Gen. Alan Lynn, the head of the Defense Information Systems Agency. But he said he was worried the "contracting arrangement creates unnecessary security risks, given that our deployed warfighters could be exposed to transmitting their personal information over unprotected networks that are controlled by foreign and potentially hostile entities."

In an interview, Hunter, a California Republican who served three tours as Marine, said, "this is one of the dumbest things we could do. Why give the Russians the ability to basically spy on American military personnel when there are so many other options?"

A DISA spokesperson said the agency could not discuss the provisions of the contract or which companies may have submitted offers.

Hunter's concerns come at a time of heightened tension between the United States and Russia. Earlier this month, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Homeland Security officially accused Russia of hacking the computers of the Democratic National Committee and other political organizations in an effort to undermine the presidential election.

"The U.S. Intelligence Community is confident that the Russian Government directed the recent compromises of emails from U.S. persons and institutions, including from U.S. political organizations," said a joint statement from the two agencies. ". . . These thefts and disclosures are intended to interfere with the U.S. election process."

Federal law prevents using the satellites of many adversarial countries, such as North Korea and China, said Hunter, a member of the Armed Services Committee. But while there is no provision that specifically bars the use of Russian satellites, Hunter said it's clear Russia is no ally and that the Pentagon should not be using its hardware.

"It just seems that [the Department of Defense] isn't using their heads at all," he said.

The contract would be to provide Internet service at what are known as Moral, Welfare and Recreation centers in Iraq and Afghanistan that soldiers use to stay in touch with family and loved ones. While being deployed for months at a time, troops inevitably have to transmit sensitive information, he said.

"You have people talking to their family, talking about their banking," Hunter said. "You spouse might ask you, 'Honey, what's the last four of your social?"

