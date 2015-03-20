Congress probes Islamic State counter-propaganda operations

The COLSA Corporation building in Huntsville, Ala., on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The military contractor helps run U.S. Central Command’s WebOps program that counters Islamic State online propaganda. An AP investigation found the program is plagued by incompetence and skewed data.

WASHINGTON — Congressional investigators have demanded documents and contacted witnesses in a wide-ranging probe of the Defense Department's troubled anti-propaganda efforts against the Islamic State.

The inquiry by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Affairs follows an investigation by The Associated Press that uncovered critical problems with the program known as WebOps. The AP investigation in January also revealed conflicts of interest in a new $500 million program to expand psychological operations against terrorist groups.

Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz on Thursday called the allegations "disturbing."

Lawmakers from both major parties have sent letters to Alabama-based Colsa - the contractor running WebOps - and to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis demanding documents. The letters cite problems at WebOps revealed by the AP, including the hiring of Arabic specialists who are not fluent.

