Confederate statue to be removed from outside courthouse
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 1, 2017
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A century-old statue of a Confederate soldier that stands outside a Maryland courthouse will be moved to private property.
Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett said in a news release Tuesday that the county will cover the cost to relocate the bronze statue from the courthouse in Rockville to White's Ferry, a docking site on the Potomac River named for a Confederate general.
Confederate symbols have come under increased public scrutiny since the June 2015 massacre of nine black worshippers at a church in Charleston, South Carolina.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy donated the statue to the county in 1913. A wooden box was constructed over it after the words "Black Lives Matter" were spray-painted on it in July 2015.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Thornberry: US unlikely to send large ground force to Syria
Pentagon panel urges Trump team to expand nuclear options
Bright light in Northern California sky was missile test
US troops prepare to back Iraqi push into west Mosul
Lockheed wins $8.2 billion F-35 contract after Trump intervenes
Trump taking a 'fresh look' at F-16 deal with India