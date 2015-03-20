Community rallies to help creation of veterans center in Delaware town

Kevin Conley and his wife Tina have been overwhelmed by the response about the veterans center they are creating on South Broad Street in Middletown, Del. as part of their efforts with their Warriors Helping Warriors organization.

“It’s just amazing – the outpouring of support,” said Kevin, a veteran of the Army National Guard who served several deployments overseas, the longest in Afghanistan.

The idea for the center began in 2014, while Kevin was recovering from injuries he suffered in the National Guard and from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

He had nine surgeries because of injuries to his back, neck and shoulders, mainly from a vehicle rollover accident during his service in the National Guard.

“We were taking care of the physical issues, but we realized the psychological scars were far worse,” said Tina. “We call them the invisible wounds. He still has nightmares.”

Kevin’s cousin, who was a veteran, committed suicide, and two men who served with Kevin in the National Guard committed suicide.

“The psychological scars are very real,” said Tina. “It is a very difficult life, living with post-traumatic stress. We had to alter different parts of our lives to help him be functional.”

A big change came thanks to a four-legged friend.

“We got him a service dog, Angus, and that’s helped Kevin go out in public more. It helps him feel more safe and secure. They’re always together,” said Tina.

She said they found they weren’t the only ones having problems with finding resources to assist with post-traumatic stress.

“We had difficulty getting the help Kevin needed, and we had talked with many other families of veterans who said the same thing. We started meeting with them in their homes to show them what we had done and how to get help, and we decided we were going to help however we could,” Tina said. “At first it was small things. We helped a family who needed a fence in their yard, someone who needed a garage door repaired, someone who needed a wheelchair ramp.”

Then the Conleys started the “Warriors Helping Warriors” organization.

“Kevin and his father thought, ‘Hey, maybe we can go bigger,’ and then it just exploded,” Tina said. “We had people all over the country contacting us and asking for advice, asking us where to go for help or to put them in touch with someone who could help them. Now, all of that will be based in the first floor of the resilience center, a place where veterans and their families can get help.”

The center will be named the Brian Conley Resilience Center, after Kevin’s brother who died of brain tumor at the age of 42. Brian was a teacher at Appoquinimink High School and the cross country coach at Goldey-Beacom College.

“He fought cancer valiantly for two years,” said Kevin. “Brian showed such resilience in his battle, we thought what better way to honor him than to name the resilience center after him.”

While Kevin is leading the efforts to help veterans, Tina said working on the center has helped Kevin immensely.

“This has all been very therapeutic for Kevin,” she said. “It’s given him more confidence around people. It’s helped him regain trust. It’s helping people see him and our family in a different light as the people we’ve always been, people of service.”

“Now, he’s always looking forward to what he can do,” said Tina. “He’s a ‘deeds guy.’ He’s always working on something. This is his vision.”

A lawyer, Jim Landon from Morris James, volunteered to help the center with property tax issues due to taxes not paid by a previous property owner.

“At one of the 5K race fundraisers, a person came up to us and said, ‘I’m not a runner but I wanted to give you this.’ It was a check for $200,” said Kevin. “A little girl and her mother stopped by and gave us a case of water and thank you card.

The card said the girl and her mother drive by the house on the way to preschool and she saw all the people helping and she wanted to do something to help, too.”

Businesses, groups and individuals have donated time, materials and money to Warriors Helping Warriors to help with repairs and renovations on the old house.

The Conleys said almost every day, someone stops by to offer support, donations or to ask how their group can help with the project.

“While we were working on the sidewalk, it was a hot day and a lady came by and gave us cooling towels to put on the back of our necks,” said Kevin. “A guy dropped off a cooler full of Gatorade for us. There are two boys who come to help with their mother almost every weekend.”

During the Transcript’s interview with the Conleys, a man drove up, got out of his car and asked the Conleys if they would video him doing the 22 Push Up Challenge to promote awareness of the problem of suicide among veterans. The Conleys have posted a sign in the yard calling attention to the statistic that an average of 22 veterans a day take their own lives. The man was from Atlanta, Georgia but was in Middletown visiting his parents.

Another man stopped by, offering to donate furniture for the house. A woman walked up and asked how students at her child’s school could help either by raising funds or volunteering with renovations at the house.

“People have left furniture, kitchen items, and donated food for the volunteers. One woman bought us 10 pizzas,” Kevin said. “We constantly have people calling and asking, ‘Can you use this?’ We have almost the whole interior furnished.”

Last Thursday, workers from the United Parcel Service (UPS) finance department in Philadelphia helped with painting, repairing the structure supporting the Bilco doors at the exterior entrance to the basement, and fixing the brick sidewalk.

Meghan Wade from UPS said they heard about the veterans center after workers at the UPS center in Christiana told their fellow employees.

“Once we got word of it in Philly, we wanted to help because it’s for a good cause and we really want to see it open,” said Wade.

In addition to volunteering with UPS, she and her husband have been stopping by some weekends to help after they play paintball near Townsend, and now they’re organizing a paintball tournament to benefit the veterans center on Saturday, Oct. 22.

“We just wanted to help,” Wade said.

Numerous businesses have made donations to the project. Lowe’s provided fencing, and employees helped install it. From Discover Card, 30 workers helped with painting and installing porch railings. Sears in Middletown is donating appliances. Ronny’s Garden World, Willey Farms and Logullo’s Country Market gave items for the yard and garden.

Students including cadets from the Air Force Junior ROTC from Middletown High School have been lending a hand with painting, yard work and cleanup at the center.

“Community service is really the heart of our program,” said Cadet Lt. Col. Alex Arellano, the Cadet Commander. “Supporting Major Conley’s efforts is a perfect way to stress this point. The Cadets who participate come back with a feeling of accomplishment and it makes me feel good that the future of our program is strong.”

Junior ROTC instructor Lt. Col. (Retired) Pete Correa said the Air Force Junior ROTC’s mission is “to develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community.”

“We stress and make it part of the curriculum and requirements to advance in our program,” said Lt. Col. Correa. “The cadets’ efforts are part of our unit’s efforts in the community.”

Students from Middletown High and Appoquinimink High are holding fundraisers for the center as part of their senior projects. Players from the Salesianum rugby team have helped, and Kevin is asking vo-tech students to help with a woodworking project to create shutters for the windows, using one of the shutters he found.

The Town of Middletown has been working with Warriors Helping Warriors on permits and project approvals, and the Town of Townsend donated the flagpole from the former town hall building when the new town hall was opened.

“The first floor will be the resilience center where vets can get back on their feet,” said Kevin.

The center will offer financial planning, resume writing and job interview practice, and computer instruction.

“If you were a soldier, you probably didn’t do much desk work,” said Kevin.

The center will offer healthy eating classes, Yoga, relaxation techniques, and art therapy.

“We want to try to get veterans off of as many medications as possible,” said Kevin. “We’re going to have a vegetable garden for the vets living here. They can work in the garden which helps you relax, and they can eat the fresh vegetables they grow.”

Family counseling will be available to help reunite veterans and their families.

“We want to offer babysitting with crafts for kids, so vets and their spouses can go out for an evening,” said Kevin.

The second floor will offer housing for female veterans, Conley said.

“We want to focus on women with children, based on the needs in the area,” said Conley. “There are places for men to stay but not many places for female veterans, especially female veterans with children. That’s the biggest need.”

“The biggest thing we’ve done on the outside is to try to weatherproof everything – fixing the roof, broken windows, siding, and painting,” said Kevin. “We’ve sodded the yard and repaired the sidewalk.”

A Boy Scout’s Eagle Scout project was installing a serenity garden where vets can relax. It’s named in memory of Tyler Brown, a student from Salesianum School who died in an automobile accident while he was in Middletown to help at the center.

“He was our son’s best friend,” said Tina.



Kevin said now that the outside of the house is nearly finished, the focus will be on installing new plumbing, electric, and heating and air conditioning systems inside.

“We’ve got plenty of labor. We just need materials and donations,” he said. “A local electrical union is donating materials and labor for the electrical work. Budget Rooter has offered to help with the plumbing.”

While people have donated furniture, pots and pans, and other interior furnishings, Tina said those items will continually be needed once the resilience center opens.

“One of our goals is that when a veteran moves on that they will be able to take some furnishings and supplies with them to help them get started in their new home,” she explained.

Outside projects to finish include the cedar shakes siding, dormers, repointing the bricks in the foundation, and a brick walkway for which people can donate bricks engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one, or with a tribute or “thank you” to veterans.

“Our goal is to open on Memorial Day 2017,” said Kevin.



———

©2016 Middletown Transcript, Del.

Visit Middletown Transcript, Del. at www.middletowntranscript.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.