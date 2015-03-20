Committee approves Dunford for second term as top US officer

Joint Chiefs Chairman Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford testifies before the Senate Committee on Armed Services on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, to consider his reappointment.

WASHINGTON — The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved Gen. Joseph Dunford's nomination for a second term as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

By voice vote on Wednesday, members of the panel recommended the full Senate consider the selection of Dunford. He's a highly respected, combat-hardened commander who's received high marks from Republicans and Democrats.

Dunford completes his first term Sept. 30. The committee held his confirmation hearing Tuesday, with just days to spare to give him another tour of duty.

Trump in May nominated Dunford to serve a second two-year term as chairman as most military leaders serve two terms. President Barack Obama had tapped Dunford for the job.

Dunford took over as chairman on Oct. 1, 2015, after one year as commandant of the Marine Corps.