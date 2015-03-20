Commander of 16th Military Police Brigade on Fort Bragg is suspended

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Fort Bragg’s top cop has been suspended while an investigation is completed, according to the 18th Airborne Corps.

Col. Larry Dewey, commander of the 16th Military Police Brigade, was administratively suspended from duty on Oct. 19, according to the corps. The brigade’s deputy commander has taken command while Dewey is suspended.

The 18th Airborne Corps, which oversees the brigade, would not release any details about the investigation.

Dewey took command of the brigade from Col. Eugenia Guilmartin during a change of command ceremony in July.

The brigade, which has five battalions, provides garrison law enforcement and force protection to Fort Bragg, Fort Drum, New York; Fort Polk, Louisiana; and Fort Stewart, Georgia. As part of the 18th Airborne Corps, the brigade is postured to respond to contingency missions worldwide.

Most notably, the brigade has supported Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts, protecting during the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. and protection for Pope Francis during his visit to the United States in 2015.

The brigade has participated in recent deployments to United Arab Emirates, El Salvador, Honduras, Romania, Canada, Germany, Italy and across the United States Africa Command.

