Commander describes life, partnerships in Afghanistan

Fort Bragg soldiers deployed to Helmand province, Afghanistan, have everything they need for their mission to bolster local forces in the fight against the Taliban and other groups.

But Lt. Col. Kwenton Kuhlman, commander of 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, said it’s a “no frills” life for those soldiers, co-located with Afghan partners and U.S. Marines.

Kuhlman’s battalion is among the 1,500 paratroopers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division deployed to Afghanistan.

Those soldiers are spread across the country, including major U.S. military bases in Kabul, Bagram Airfield and Kandahar Airfield.

Kuhlman’s troops in Helmand province get three hot meals, have nice gyms and access to Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities, he said. But their quarters lack some of the amenities of those larger bases – meaning the battalion’s troops don’t live amid chain restaurants or weekly “salsa nights.”

“We truly live in the middle of the desert,” Kuhlman said. “This is a warfighting (base).”

Kuhlman said his soldiers are focused on their mission.

They trained hard for it at Fort Bragg and other installations in the buildup to the deployment. And now that the soldiers are in the midst of their mission, they haven’t stopped learning.

Kuhlman said soldiers are supporting their Afghan partners in a variety of ways. One is the implementation of unmanned aerial vehicles.

While the battalion has experience with some vehicles in use in Afghanistan, Kuhlman said, soldiers have learned on the job while using vehicles that are not common to Fort Bragg.

Spc. Blake Pewitt, a soldier from Montana, has been instrumental in those efforts for the battalion, the lieutenant colonel said. Pewitt has helped test and adapt the new vehicles to the battalion’s operations.

That has helped make the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment more lethal and better able to support their allies, Kuhlman said.

Afghan forces in the area are engaged in a complex and dangerous clearing operation, driving the Taliban from the area around Nawa, he said.

That fight is part of the efforts to retake territory that has been lost to the Taliban and other groups in recent years. It has contributed to a bloody fighting season that has been bolstered by U.S. support to Afghan forces.

In Helmand, the paratroopers live alongside their Afghan counterparts. The soldiers run the American side of the base, providing security and ensuring day-to-day support.

But Kuhlman said they are no strangers to the Afghan side, either.

American and Afghan troops routinely meet to discuss future operations or simply to learn about one another, he said. That continues efforts that Kuhlman and other leaders within the 1st Brigade started months before their deployment.

Leaders provided cultural classes and learning opportunities for the troops aimed at educating soldiers about Afghanistan. The goal was to limit the "us'' and ''them'' approach and instead create a single team with a common goal.

Some of the success of those efforts were on display earlier this month.

Kuhlman said paratroopers took drinks and food to their Afghan counterparts in celebration of Afghan Independence Day on Aug. 19, which celebrates the country’s independence from Britain.

“We want to foster those relationships,” he said.

“The Afghans have the lead,” Kuhlman said. “But we are very much a part of it all.”

