Command Sgt. Major of Army's only active-duty press camp emphasizes readiness

Command Sgt. Maj. Tom Clementson, the new senior enlisted leader for the 24th Press Camp Headquarters, knows he has stepped into a small but busy unit that is responsible for telling the Army story.

Command Sgt. Maj. Tom Clementson, a 45-year-old from Indian River, Mich., took over as the top enlisted soldier for the Army’s only active-duty press camp on March 23.

Readiness is the top priority, as it is for all Army units, said Clementson, who most recently served as the public affairs sergeant major for the 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, N.C.

In particular, he wants his 30-some soldiers to develop the mind-set of "living on amber," which means always being ready, Clementson said.

“You have to keep yourself fit and ready,” Clementson explained. “You have to keep your equipment maintained and ready. You have to take care of your family and make sure your family is prepared for that eventuality (of a possible deployment).”

The 24th Press Camp Headquarters produces print, video and photographic content for use in Army media channels and pushes that content out for use by civilian media.

These soldiers also can deploy and serve as a media operations center for civilian media covering a deployment or a natural disaster.

In addition, individual soldiers or small teams can deploy anywhere in the world to provide public-affairs support for deployments or training exercises.

About 18 soldiers from the press camp recently returned from a nine-month deployment to Europe.

The press camp also works closely with the 1st Armored Division and provides public-affairs training and support for units at Fort Bliss, Clementson said. These soldiers provide training so senior leaders are prepared to interact with the media during deployments or when they go on a rotation at places such as the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.

Clementson also is placing an emphasis on leader and professional development. He wants to make sure that the NCOs and officers in his unit are prepared for their next assignment and are ready to advance in their careers.

“I have been fortunate in my career that I have had magnificent leaders who took care of me,” Clementson said. “Sometimes, that was tough love, especially when I was in my 20s, but you know those have turned into lifelong relationships that I have with a few of them.”

Now, it is time for him to return the favor to his new unit.

“I feel like the past 24 years (of experience) is all for them,” he said.

Along the way, he learned the important life lesson of “making it matter.”

He credits Gen. Mike Scaparrotti, who is the commander of European Command and the supreme allied commander in Europe, for instilling that catch phrase into his approach.

Clementson attended the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy on post from 2012-13.

