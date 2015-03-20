Comeback of the Hummer stirs pride in South Bend, where the vehicle was born

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Tribune News Service) — A group of former AM General employees felt a mix of emotions when they witnessed the official unveiling of GM's self-described Hummer supertruck last week.

Happy that the brand has been reborn but sad that it's no longer connected to the town where it was born.

Splashy ads touted the raw power and capabilities of the new truck, which will start shipping from GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant in extremely limited numbers late next year. But unlike its namesake, the Hummer EV will be powered only by batteries that will give it a range of about 350 miles.

"GM is taking a bold leap and bringing back a great brand," said Bill Thompson, the retired general manager of customer services at South Bend-based AM General. "It combines innovation with the original off-road focus of the vehicle."

The Hummer brand was developed from scratch by Thompson and other AM General employees shortly after U.S. coalition forces convincingly pushed the Iraqi Army out of Kuwait by early 1991. The Humvee, produced by AM General for the military, got a fair amount of attention for the success of Operation Desert Storm.

And it caught the attention of Hollywood action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who craved one of the vehicles for his personal use.

Despite the flattering request from the action hero, there were significant issues to overcome. First and foremost, AM General was in the business of supplying Humvees to the U.S. military and its allies, and to produce one for normal road use required a good deal of adaptations, said Thompson, who still lives in South Bend.

But Schwarzenegger was persistent and eventually talked Jim Armour, the former president and CEO of AM General, into producing a civilian version of the military vehicle. Because it was nicknamed both the Humvee and the Hummer, AM General decided to usurp the Hummer name for the civilian vehicle.

Schwarzenegger took delivery of the first Hummer in 1992, and the massive vehicle caught the attention of a diverse collection of celebrities, off-road enthusiasts and others who needed a vehicle that couldn't be stopped by weather or road conditions.

There were considerable challenges trying to build and equip the Hummer to suit the desires of the company's well-heeled customers while also focusing on the company's core business of producing Humvees for the military.

AM General began developing a team from inside and outside the company to focus on the nascent Hummer brand. AM General was used to selling parts by the crate load to the military; it had to establish a network of dealers with trained technicians and access to parts.

Alec Cumming, who had experience in the retail side of the auto industry, was brought in to establish dealerships across the country. Tyler Automotive in Niles was one of the the first in the nation.

"We were getting phone calls from all over the country," said Cumming, who served as sales manager for the Hummer brand and lives in the Kalamazoo area. "It was amazing."

So many issues to deal with all at once — design and engineering, manufacturing and parts distribution.

Before there was a Tesla, it was deemed nearly impossible to successfully establish a new automotive brand. More specialists were needed.

Lee Woodward, who now resides in Moline, Ill., was brought in to handle marketing and communications for the brand, but he also spent a considerable amount of time helping protect the name which was getting placed — and often illegally — on hats, shirts, jackets and toys.

"The brand was further along than our capacity to produce and sell the vehicles," said Woodward. "We did everything we could to catch up."

Those involved in the formation of the brand say those early days were some of the longest, but most fulfilling of their careers.

"It was a dream come true," Thompson said. "We worked our tails off. We had a great team, and we accomplished so much in such a short amount of time."

Almost everyone at AM General connected to the Hummer got to meet Schwarzenegger, who was generous with his time as a sort of ambassador for the vehicle. "Arnold was a big advocate," Woodward said. "The vehicle matched his rough-and-tumble image."

Though Hummer quickly became one of the most recognizable names in the automotive industry and beyond, AM General never had the financial wherewithal to fully develop the brand, Thompson and others explained.

But it was powerful nonetheless, and the South Bend company started getting approached by other automakers who were interested in partnering with AM General or acquiring the Hummer brand, Thompson said.

After being approached by a number of suitors, AM General decided in 1999 to join with GM to develop the brand; GM got the rights to the name in exchange for an interest-free loan that was used to build a new factory near the Humvee plant in Mishawaka.

"Jim Armour was mostly focused on creating a long-term impact and new jobs for the community," Thompson said, referring to the deal that resulted in a new factory to produce the smaller H2 in 2002.

The development ultimately prompted a variety of infrastructure improvements in the area — including the development of the Capital Avenue corridor — and at one point supported more than 1,000 jobs.

But from those halcyon days of celebrity attention and brand expansion, Hummer started slipping just a few years later — a victim of its high price tags, lack of practicality and rapidly rising fuel prices. GM opted to stop production of the military-style H1 in 2006, and with America moving into the Great Recession, the H2 followed a few years later.

Even the smaller H3, which was built at a GM plant in Shreveport, La., eventually succumbed, and GM started shopping the Hummer brand in an effort to raise some cash. But it never was able to finalize an agreement.

"GM was reeking with financial issues," Woodward said. "They were forced to get rid of several brands in exchange for the federal loans that kept them afloat. I don't hold that against them."

Thompson feels the same way.

"GM was under hard times," he said. "They were in survival mode and didn't have any choice but to shut down."

It also didn't help that the brand, which was last produced about 10 years ago, shifted from being a symbol of American power and capability to one of excess and disregard for the environment.

But Thompson still defends the original vehicles. They were designed with the focus on extreme off-road capabilities, not fuel efficiency, he said.

"No one ever complains about the fuel economy of the Hummer when it's rescuing them from a flood or some other natural disaster," the retired executive said.

There was no battery technology 10 years ago that would have allowed the Hummer to travel 350 miles under battery power alone, Thompson said.

To his credit, Schwarzenegger might have had the vision necessary to reincarnate the brand when he converted one of his beloved Hummers to battery power a few years ago.

It's just sad for the former AM General officials that the Hummer has lost its connection to the place where it was born.

"I had a number of good, exciting years building the brand," Cumming said. "I'm happy to see the name come back. I want it to be successful."

