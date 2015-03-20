'Come on down!': Fort Irwin officer wins $10,000 on 'The Price is Right'

FORT IRWIN, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — The price was definitely right for Fort Irwin's 1st Lt. Keegan Giles.

Given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to "Come on down!" and stand next to Drew Carey on "The Price is Right," Giles won $10,000 as part of the popular television game show's special college rivals-themed episode that aired Friday morning.

"I was not expecting to get picked that day, it came as big surprise to me," said the 24-year-old, who represented the United States Army on the show. "Growing up, I was a big fan of the show and I remember watching it on TV after school."

Giles told the Daily Press he and a few others from Fort Irwin were invited by a friend to attend a taping. From there, Giles and his buddies happily sat in the crowd when his name, along with a member of the United States Navy, were selected to play against each other.

After hearing his name called, Giles competed against three other contestants in bidding on a new scooter, with his bid of $2,201 coming the closest without going over and sending him dancing onto the stage to shake hands with Carey.

From there, he played a game titled "1/2 Off" where Giles picked between a pair of items to see which listed price was actually half of the total value of the product. Much to the delight of Giles and the audience, he correctly guessed three consecutive items — a blender, an egg cooker and a hair straightener — increasing his odds of winning the $10,000 game.

"I'm an avid Amazon shopper, so I had an idea as I was going one by one breaking down how much I would pay for a certain item and it worked," Giles said. "What's really funny is the night before my wife was looking at some curling irons and that just happened to have helped me out with the last guess."

After going three-for-three on his guesses, Giles was left with just two boxes, out of a possible original 16, to choose from and find the $10,000 inside. With the two remaining boxes numbered 10 and 15 and Carey asking him which one he was going to pick, Giles smiled and turned to the audience as he pointed to the varsity jacket he was wearing with the No. 15 stitched on his sleeve and said he "had to go for it."

"The jacket I was wearing was part of the uniform I would wear during my school days at West Point College," Giles said. "I was class of 2015 and at that moment I told myself I couldn't not pick 15 since that was my class year. It was completely up to chance and the chances of that happening was crazy and it's really funny how it all happened."

After winning the $10,000 prize, Giles had a chance to move on to the Showcase Showdown. He went up against two other contestants who had won their way onto the stage to see who could spin a giant wheel and come closest to $1. Giles tied the first contestant, who spun .95 on her first try, by getting .90 on his first try and .05 on his second, but both were topped when the third contestant totaled $1 exactly with .75 on her first spin and .25 on her second.

"My favorite moment on the show had to be when it came down to the wire during the three-way tie and getting to spin the wheel," Giles said. "It was pretty epic."

Despite not moving on, Giles said he felt he "made the most of his moment."

"Growing up and having watched this show go on for so long, you never really expect something like this would happen to you," Giles said. "One way or another I got up on that stage and it was a pretty awesome opportunity."

