Combat ship USS Jackson arrives in Portland for Fleet Week

PORTLAND, Oregon (Tribune News Service) — The USS Jackson, a littoral, or shallow-water, combat ship, traveled from Astoria to Portland on Thursday, arriving in downtown Portland for Fleet Week.

The Navy ship, which is home-ported in San Diego, carried a few dozen members of the public on the trip, which, at 40-plus knots per hour, took about eight hours.

Named for Jackson, Mississippi, the USS Jackson holds a crew of 62 military personnel. The 418-foot-long ship was commissioned in 2015 and is one of two U.S. Navy ships docking in Portland for tours during Fleet Week.

Six other ships will tie up downtown, including U.S. Coast Guard cutters and two Canadian Coast Guard vessels.

Depending on the mission modules installed onboard, the USS Jackson can perform anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and countermine warfare. At full weight, the ship is 3,400 tons of aluminum alloy.

"We're basically the world's largest jet ski," said Christopher J. Bright, a fire controlman 1st class with the U.S. Navy.

With four "massive water jets," Bright said, "we can empty an Olympic-size swimming pool in seconds."

Dylan Selders, 21, a diesel mechanic onboard the USS Jackson, has been looking forward to seeing Portland. He was last here in 2014, when he visited some microbreweries but wasn't able to drink.

"Even though I didn't have any (beer)," he said, "I had an absolute blast."

"I love the people here," he added. "And the city at nighttime is absolutely beautiful."

Tours of the USS Jackson are free and open to the public. The Navy ship is docked at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland. Tours begin at 9:30 a.m. For more information about the tours visit rosefestival.org.

