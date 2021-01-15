Colorado sending at least 200 National Guard to Washington

Members of the Colorado Army National Guard take part in an exercise in October 2020. Colorado's governor said on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, that the state will be sending at least 200 Guard personnel to Washington D.C. to help with security for the Jan. 20 inauguration.

DENVER — Colorado is sending at least 200 members of its National Guard to Washington to help provide security for next week's presidential inauguration.

Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday that he was activating Guard members at the request of the District of Columbia National Guard.

"The presence of the Colorado National Guard and others will help ensure our nation's capital and all Americans in attendance including those who call it home and members of our federal government are safe and protected during this peaceful transition of power that has occurred in our country for hundreds of years," Polis said in his announcement.

The number of Guard members sent to the nation's capital is subject to change but, with 5,600 members, the Colorado National Guard will still be able to provide protection in its home state during the deployment, he said.

