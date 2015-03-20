Colorado pressing Trump to keep Space Command in state

U.S. Space Force announced Tuesday, June 30, 2020, details of its structure, with three echelons of command.

(Tribune News Service) — A decision is expected in January on the permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command, and Gov. Jared Polis along with more than 600 of the state's political, business, civic and military leaders are making another pitch to the outgoing commander in chief to choose Colorado.

A letter sent Friday to President Donald Trump said Colorado is "the epicenter of national security space and the only permanent home for U.S. Space Command."

Earlier this year, Peterson Air Force base in Colorado Springs was named the Space Command's provisional headquarters for at least six years and in November was named one of six finalists to be the permanent site. It has been home to the Air Force Space Command since 1982.

"Colorado provides the existing command structure, base infrastructure, and communications platforms necessary to successfully host additional national security initiatives and ensure coordination of efforts without committing restrictive additional funds," said the letter, signed by elected officials, business people and military officials across the state.

Colorado's aerospace economy is second only to California. A 2019 report by the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp. said 57,830 private and military workers in Colorado support an additional 140,390 workers in all industries, bringing direct and indirect jobs supported by the aerospace sector to 198,220.

More than 60,000 military members and their families live in the state, the letter said.

The other finalists for the command's permanent headquarters are: Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, N.M.; Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County, Fla.; Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Neb; Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala.; and Joint Base San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.

